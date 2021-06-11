UrduPoint.com
3rd Course Of Rescue Cadet Corps Trainers Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The third Training for Trainer (TOT) Course for 23 participants from different districts of Punjab to establish Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) in colleges concluded at Emergency Services academy (ESA) here on Friday.

In this regard, a closing ceremony was held at the Safety Wing of Emergency Services Academy to appreciate, encourage the trainers on successful completion of the course and discuss the implementation of the RCC program in all colleges of Punjab.

DG Rescue Services Dr Rizwan Naseer presided over the closing ceremony, whereas Registrar Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Head of Safety Wing Mian Muhammad Ahsan, training instructors and course participants were also present.

Addressing the course participants, Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated rescuers of the 3rd Batch on the completion of the RCC trainers course. He emphasized engaging youth to promote Clean and Green Pakistan and safety promotion activities.

Earlier, Head of Safety Muhammad Ahsan presented the course report and briefed the chair that the second batch was consisting of 23 Fire Rescuers from different districts of Punjab. The participants of the course have been trained in the two-week long training course on Basic Life Support, First Aid, Fire Emergencies, Fire Safety Road Safety, Health and Hygiene, Community Watch, kitchen gardening and plantation.

