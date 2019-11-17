UrduPoint.com
3rd Death Anniversary Of Late Haji Adeel To Be Observed Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

3rd death anniversary of late Haji Adeel to be observed tomorrow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Third death anniversary of veteran politician and former senator late Haji Mohammad Adeel would be observed tomorrow (Monday).

The veteran politician during his four decades long political career worked on different important posts in ANP and also served as the provincial finance minister and deputy speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

In a message issued on the death anniversary of late Haji Mohammad Adeel, the ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan paid tributes to the late senator for his contribution to approve National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Similarly, in a special message on the occasion, Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwala also paid glowing tributes to the services of Haji Adeel as a senior legislator.

