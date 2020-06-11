UrduPoint.com
3rd Degree Fire Erupts In Factory

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

3rd degree fire erupts in factory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A fire broke out in a factory located in Karachi's Site Area on early Thursday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said that getting the information a number of fire tenders reached the spot to control over the fire.

The firefighters are facing difficulties due to huge clouds of smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown, whereas, the rescue teams have labeled the incident as a case of 3rd degree blaze, private news channel reported.

