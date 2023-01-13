3rd Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge to be held from 16-19 March in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The third 4-day Derajat Off Road Jeep Challenge 2023 is being held from the 16th to 19th of March in Dera Ismail Khan as part of a grand Derajat festival.

Men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sportspersons are expected to participate in the championship.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur while chairing the meeting, directed all concerned departments to make all necessary arrangements for this purpose in addition to streamlining the departments of tourism, local govt & rural development.

Gandapur said that during the last 2 years, people have enjoyed the festival and it was very well received by the people. However, better arrangements have been made this year so that people could have maximum recreational opportunities in the area.

Sharing the details of the event, the minister said that the Derajat Off-Road Challenge along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route will be held from March 16-19 as part of a grand 'Derajat festival' in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan is the geographical heart of Pakistan as well as that of the CPEC – China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. "It is accessible, hospitable, and full of life and adventure, and its weather at this time of the year is one of the best in entire Pakistan." He said that Derajat off-road challenge has established itself as one of the best-managed off-road races in Pakistan.

Faisal said, "With an approximately 120km long track, overlooked by the mountains of Shaikh Badin and crisscrossing the semi-arid desert named Daman, while still just 30 minutes from the city of Dera Ismail Khan, Derajat off-road challenge 2023 promises to be a competitor's as well as spectators treat." The Minister directed all the concerned authorities to use their energies to make this championship rally a success in all respects as he said such joint competitions and championships of tourism, culture, and sports are not held again and again but take place after years.

"The event will convey a message of peace and depict the centuries-old hospitable tradition of this region," the minister said.