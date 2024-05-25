Open Menu

3rd Graduation Ceremony At PU's Institute Of Applied Psychology

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM

3rd graduation ceremony at PU's Institute of Applied Psychology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Punjab University's Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) organised its 3rd graduation ceremony, in which degrees and medals were distributed among 150 successful students of BS, MSc, MPhil, MS and PhD of batch 2022.

Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, Director IAP Prof Dr Rafia Rafiq, Former Vice Chancellors Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Prof Dr Najma Najam, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ahmed islam congratulated the students who received degrees and medals. He said that your teachers have done their best for you and you are getting the results. He expressed the hope that the students graduating from the institute will make their name and that of PU famous by their excellent services in the practical field.

Prof Dr Rafia while congratulating the successful students said that the field of applied psychology is rapidly evolving and you are poised to make significant contributions. She said that the graduating youth would contribute to the welfare of the society with their skills. Whether you choose to pursue further studies, conduct research, or apply your knowledge in various professional settings, remember the core values that have been instilled in you, she further added.

Later, degrees and medals were distributed among students.

