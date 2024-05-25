3rd Graduation Ceremony At PU's Institute Of Applied Psychology
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Punjab University's Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) organised its 3rd graduation ceremony, in which degrees and medals were distributed among 150 successful students of BS, MSc, MPhil, MS and PhD of batch 2022.
Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, Director IAP Prof Dr Rafia Rafiq, Former Vice Chancellors Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Prof Dr Najma Najam, faculty members and a large number of students were present.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ahmed islam congratulated the students who received degrees and medals. He said that your teachers have done their best for you and you are getting the results. He expressed the hope that the students graduating from the institute will make their name and that of PU famous by their excellent services in the practical field.
Prof Dr Rafia while congratulating the successful students said that the field of applied psychology is rapidly evolving and you are poised to make significant contributions. She said that the graduating youth would contribute to the welfare of the society with their skills. Whether you choose to pursue further studies, conduct research, or apply your knowledge in various professional settings, remember the core values that have been instilled in you, she further added.
Later, degrees and medals were distributed among students.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farid Ali takes charge as commandant Motorway Police Training College8 minutes ago
-
ANP terms KP budget jugglery of words, manipulation of figures29 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects six more connections38 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt starts clearing Lyari Riverbed off encroachments48 minutes ago
-
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King’s commendation48 minutes ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, magistrates48 minutes ago
-
Collaboration between Industry, academia vital for national productivity49 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses PPP's commitment to political, economic stability58 minutes ago
-
Thieves deprived a citizens from new bike58 minutes ago
-
PEPA, FED launch campaign to ensure zero plastic at schools58 minutes ago
-
Minister moves to curb indiscriminate use of antibiotics59 minutes ago
-
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exports by 55% to $431M ..1 hour ago