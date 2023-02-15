3rd International conference at IUB

UrduPoint.com

Published February 15, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The 3rd international conference on Public Policy and Good Governance started under the auspices of the Department of Political Science, held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here at the Baghdad Campus.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said while addressing that the role of academia was very important for good governance which could solve the challenges faced in this regard by formulating principles of governance based on policy The dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr.Rubina Bhatti, said that the subject of governance is very important both nationally and internationally is important for social and economic development. Chairman Department of Political Science Prof. Dr. Musavir Hussain Bukhari said that 5 international conferences had been organized under the auspices of this department.

On the occasion of this conference the challenges of governance in the present era, public service delivery, local governments, delays, links in Federal units, the public policy during the epidemic, regional cooperation and collaboration and gender issues were highlighted, The importance of innovation in the digital age, human rights, justice, and strong institutions were among the most important topics.

The research papers read in this conference would help in dealing with the challenges faced by governance in the present day. On the first day, Dr. Mehboob Hussain, chairman of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies, discussed Parliament and National Unity, and Dr. Usman Abu from Nigeria talked about governance issues in multi-ethnic countries.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi, former Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan Prof. Dr. Khawaja Alkamah, Director of Faculty of Public Policy Rafa International University Islamabad Dr. Rashid Aftab were present.

