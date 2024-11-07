3rd International Conference On Chemistry Concludes At Education University
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The 3rd two-day International Conference on "Trends and Research in Chemistry", held under the aegis of the Department of Chemistry at the University of education Lahore, concluded here on Thursday.
The event brought together over 1,000 participants from around the world, and featured nine plenary speakers, 10 keynote speakers, and 34 speakers, who presented their insights and breakthroughs in the field of chemistry. Additionally, 70 selected oral presenters and 60 poster presenters showcased their research contributions underscoring the event’s dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and innovation.
The countries represented at the conference included the USA, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, China, France, Syria, Brazil, Chile, Greece, the Netherlands, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Key outcomes from the conference highlighted a focus on applied research, addressing environmental issues, particularly smog as well as the growing role of machine learning and AI in chemistry. Emerging trends in various sub-fields of chemistry were also a central theme pointing to new directions and tools, that will shape the future of research in the discipline.
Addressing the closing ceremony as the chief guest, University of Education Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry stressed the importance of globalisation for the university noting that the conference represented a pivotal step in establishing the institution as a international hub for academic and research excellence.
“This event marks our commitment to fostering a global perspective, facilitating collaboration, and pushing the frontiers of scientific knowledge,” he added.
Chairperson of the Chemistry Department Prof. Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman extended his gratitude to all participants, speakers, and organizers, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the enriching exchange of
knowledge. Director Division of Science & Technology Prof. Dr. M. Alam Saeed, faculty members, students, staff and individuals from various sectors attended the conference.
