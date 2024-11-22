3rd International Kidney Transplant Symposium on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The two-day Third International Kidney Transplant and Glomerulonephritis Symposium organized by Dow University of Health Sciences will commence on Saturday, November 23rd, at a local hotel.

According to a news release on Friday, the event will feature renowned experts from France, including transplant specialist Prof. Lionel Rostaing and Dr. Fritz Kurt Herbert Diekmann.

The doctors will include Dr. Akbar Mehmood from UK, Dr. Madhu Mati Shahani, Dr. Noreen Izhar from the UK along with notable experts from Pakistan.

Additionally, from Dow University, Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Dr.

Rashid bin Hamid, Dr. Muhammad Tassaduq Khan, Dr. Sidrah Rashid, Dr. Farzana Adnan, Prof. Ejaz Ahmed, Dr. Sabahat Sarfraz, Dr. Fazal Muhammad, Professor Waqar H. Kazmi, Professor S. Mansoor A. Shah, Professor Abad ur Rehman, Professor M. Sajid Abbasi, Dr. Kaneez Zehra, Dr. Adil Manzoor, Dr. Sonia Yaqoob, Dr. Ruqayya, Dr. Ayesha Memon, Dr. Rashid Bin Hamid, Dr. Niranjan Lal, Professor Rubina Naqvi, Dr. Ch. Adeel Ebad, Dr. Waqar Kashif, Professor Fazal Akhtar, Professor Nayer Mehmood, Professor Saeed Akhtar, Dr. Naveed Sarwer, Dr. Asim Ahmed, Dr. Ahad Qayyum, Dr. Sunil Dodani, and Dr. Salman Arshad will participate.