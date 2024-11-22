Open Menu

3rd International Kidney Transplant Symposium On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

3rd International Kidney Transplant Symposium on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The two-day Third International Kidney Transplant and Glomerulonephritis Symposium organized by Dow University of Health Sciences will commence on Saturday, November 23rd, at a local hotel.

According to a news release on Friday, the event will feature renowned experts from France, including transplant specialist Prof. Lionel Rostaing and Dr. Fritz Kurt Herbert Diekmann.

The doctors will include Dr. Akbar Mehmood from UK, Dr. Madhu Mati Shahani, Dr. Noreen Izhar from the UK along with notable experts from Pakistan.

Additionally, from Dow University, Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Dr.

Rashid bin Hamid, Dr. Muhammad Tassaduq Khan, Dr. Sidrah Rashid, Dr. Farzana Adnan, Prof. Ejaz Ahmed, Dr. Sabahat Sarfraz, Dr. Fazal Muhammad, Professor Waqar H. Kazmi, Professor S. Mansoor A. Shah, Professor Abad ur Rehman, Professor M. Sajid Abbasi, Dr. Kaneez Zehra, Dr. Adil Manzoor, Dr. Sonia Yaqoob, Dr. Ruqayya, Dr. Ayesha Memon, Dr. Rashid Bin Hamid, Dr. Niranjan Lal, Professor Rubina Naqvi, Dr. Ch. Adeel Ebad, Dr. Waqar Kashif, Professor Fazal Akhtar, Professor Nayer Mehmood, Professor Saeed Akhtar, Dr. Naveed Sarwer, Dr. Asim Ahmed, Dr. Ahad Qayyum, Dr. Sunil Dodani, and Dr. Salman Arshad will participate.

Related Topics

Pakistan France Hotel Rashid United Kingdom November Event From

Recent Stories

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

17 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

38 minutes ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

60 minutes ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

3 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

18 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

23 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

24 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan