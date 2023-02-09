(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):The third "International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Lab2Market Expo 2023" will be held from February 22-23 to showcase innovative and impactful ideas in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to an official source, the two-day conference will be held at the premises of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) bringing together an international community of practitioners and researchers to meet and share cutting-edge developments in the field. The conference is being arranged by the NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (IEEE) in collaboration with National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI).

The faculty members, researchers, and students have already submitted their research papers for this conference.

The conference will be a rewarding experience of networking and exchanging the knowledge of Artificial Intelligence with industry, academia, and intellectuals of the field, and accepted papers will be published in IEEE Explore.

� The themes of the conference included Artificial Intelligence Applications, Autonomous Systems, Assistive Robotics, Intelligent Systems, Convolutional Neural Networks, Cybersecurity and AI, Data Fusion, Data Mining and Information Retrieval, Decision Support Systems, Artificial Neural Networks, Deep learning, Big data Analytics, Forensics, Real-Time Systems, Social Networks, Biologically Inspired Neural Network, Natural Language Procession, AI in Health Care, Speech Understanding, AI Chip and Neurocomputation, Smart City and Intelligent Robotics.

Artificial Intelligence(AI) offers society and the business world novel and radically different approaches to knowledge discovery, learning, problem-solving, and decision-making. Based on intelligent computing technologies that empower machines to observe, listen, and learn beyond the typical capabilities of humans, AI facilitates business decision-making by offering real-time models with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.

Applications are not limited to business and include smart cities and their governance, so that socio-economic benefits are shared by the many and not just a few.�Further details about the conference can be found on the website: https://ncai.pk/icai2023/.