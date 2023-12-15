(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) As anticipation builds, Islamabad is set to host the 3rd International Conference on Pakistan Hydropower, a global convergence of energy experts organized by The Energy Update in collaboration with Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB) and International Hydropower Association (IHA) on December 20.

The conference, themed "Hydropower: A Renewable Energy Source for a Sustainable Future," is poised to unveil discussions that could shape the trajectory of clean and sustainable power in the region, told Chairman organization Committee Naeem Qureshi to APP here Friday.

He said, "This conference is not just a gathering; it is a dynamic exchange of ideas aimed at propelling the hydropower sector forward. It's a curtain-raiser for the innovations that will drive our sustainable energy future.

"

The theme reflected a commitment to exploring hydropower's potential as a key player in the global shift towards renewable energy, he said.

He said topics on the agenda include 'Clean, Green, and Sustainable Power' and 'Finance and Investment in Hydropower,' promising insights into technological advancements and financial strategies that could shape the industry.

Qureshi emphasized, "The conference will serve as a platform to showcase the progress made in the hydropower sector, not just in Pakistan but in the broader region. It's an opportunity to set the stage for collaborative efforts that will define our approach to sustainable energy."

As delegates from around the world would participate in the conference and their input would lay the foundation for a cleaner and greener energy landscape.

\395