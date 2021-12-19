UrduPoint.com

3rd Int'l Conference On Space To Be Held In March

Sun 19th December 2021 | 04:10 PM

3rd Int'l Conference on Space to be held in March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Inter Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) is co-organizing SUPARCO's biennial "3rd International Conference on Space (ICS2022) scheduled to be held in the month of March, 2022 in the Federal capital.

The conference is being co-organized by Asia Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) under the theme 'Role of Space Technology and Applications for the welfare of human living, sustainable development and uplift of economy", an official of ISNET informed.

International Conference on Space (ICS) to be held from March 28-30 will bring together space sector professionals, scientists, decision makers, academicians, researchers, educators as well as students on a single platform to showcase achievements, share ideas and latest developments, and voice opinions on areas of space science, technology and applications.

ICS is a complete package to engage participants in a highly interactive and cross disciplinary environment.

Space Professionals, Scientists, Engineers, Technologists, Astronomers, Researchers, Public and Private Sector Stake Holders, Public and Private sector Industry Professionals, Lawyers, Policy and Decision Makers, Entrepreneurs, Academicians, Educators, STEM Professionals, Science Communicators, Career Counselors, Students as well as Space Hobbyists can register for participating in the conference.

The conference aims at featuring ideas, achievements and way forwards on utilizing space technology and its different applications for the welfare of human living, sustainable development and uplift of economy, the official said.

The topics which will be discussed during the conference include Space Science, Space Technology, Space Applications, Space education, Awareness and Outreach and Space Law, Policy and Regulations.

The last date for abstract submission is December 30. Those who wish to attend the conference may submit their fee before February 15, 2022, the official added.

The unpublished researches relevant to ICS-2022 are invited for presentation in the conference. The intended participants can submit the abstract of 250-300 words through ics2021sect@gmail.com  or can fill the Online Registration Form and upload file in microsoft Word (Doc or Docx) format.

The further details about the conference and registration can be acquired through visiting the link http://suparco.gov.pk/international-conference-on-space-2022/.

