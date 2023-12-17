Open Menu

3rd Int'l Hydropower Conference To Be Held On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The third International Hydropower Conference, themed "Hydropower: A Renewable Energy Source for a Sustainable Future,” will be held here on Wednesday.

The global convergence of energy experts is going to be organized by The Energy Update in collaboration with the Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB) and the International Hydropower Association (IHA).

“The conference is poised to unveil discussions that can shape the trajectory of clean and sustainable power in the region,” said Chairman of the Organization Committee Naeem Qureshi while taking to APP.

He said, "This conference is not just a gathering; rather, it is a dynamic exchange of ideas that aims at propelling the hydropower sector forward. It's a curtain-raiser for the innovations that will drive our sustainable energy future.

"

The theme reflected a commitment to exploring hydropower's potential as a key player in the global shift towards renewable energy, he said.

He said topics on the agenda include 'Clean, Green, and Sustainable Power' and 'Finance and Investment in Hydropower,' promising insights into technological advancements and financial strategies that could shape the industry.

Qureshi said the conference would serve as a platform to showcase progress made in the hydropower sector, not just in Pakistan but in the broader region.

It's an opportunity to set the stage for collaborative efforts that would define our approach to sustainable energy, he remarked.

"Around 300 delegates are likely to participate in the conference, and their input will lay the foundation for a cleaner and greener energy landscape," he added.

