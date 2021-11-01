UrduPoint.com

3rd Int'l PACES Competition Kicked Off At Lahore: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:23 PM

In an impressive and colorful opening ceremony on Monday the 3rd International PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) competition commenced at Fortress stadium Lahore

Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan was the chief guest on the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The PACES is a real test of physical strength and endurance of the participants and being one of the toughest competitions for international and national army teams the event is regarded as a true reflection of the physical standards and endurance of the soldiers.

Some 101 international players from Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, UAE and Uzbekistan were participating in the competition, whereas, observers from Egypt, Indonesia, Japan and Myanmar were also part of the event.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of spectators from all walks of life.

"Organizing a mega event like PACES competition with a large number of international players participating, signifies and reinforces Pakistan's stance of being a sports friendly, peace loving and hospitable nation," the ISPR media release said.

It added that Pakistan enjoyed a respectable and trustworthy relationship with her friends and partners.

