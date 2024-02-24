3rd Int'l Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference Concludes At GCU
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The 3rd International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference organized by Government College University concluded on Saturday.
Scholars from national and International countries presented their papers on the topic. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayabba Zarif said that Scholars have read their papers amicably, however, implementation was much needed to bring positive change in our society.
She said that Government College University was playing the role of a think tank and the recommendation of the seerat conference would be sent to the Higher education Commission Islamabad and would also be published in the public interest.
The Chairman of Islamic Studies, Thoughts and Cultural University Islamabad Dr. Riaz Saeed presided over 2nd day Conference while Scholar from Karachi Shakir Hussain, Comparative Religion University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr. Tanveer Huma Ansari, Scholar Political Department Karachi University Dr Shameel Qadri Baby Saima Amanullah of Arabic school, Ejaz Ali Sadhar, Amjad Ali Haalo of Sindh University Professor Abdullah Lakher, Farooq Ahed Channa presented papers and gave proposals.
APP/nsm
