UrduPoint.com

3rd IPU Regional Seminar On Achieving SDGs Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

3rd IPU regional seminar on achieving SDGs concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Third Inter-Parliamentary Union Regional Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Asia Pacific here on Wednesday adopted an outcome document expressing the resolve to find solutions to climate change and implement Sustainable Development Goals.

The outcome document was presented by Convener of the Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam at the concluding session of the two day regional seminar.

The forum stressed that big carbon polluters should take more responsibility for climate change, meet their obligations and do utmost to cut carbon emissions.

The participants expressed solidarity and sympathy with the people affected by floods in Pakistan and hoped the country will be able to recover soon from the calamity.

The forum noted that there is an urgent need to accelerate progress and address existing problems including climate change by adopting coherent strategies.

Parliaments can drive significant change towards achieving sustainable development by translating the SDGS into enforceable laws.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima stressed for inclusion of youth, women and marginalized segments of the society in dialogue to achieve sustainable development goals.  She said Asia Pacific region is the lowest contributor to carbon emissions but its countries like Pakistan are the most vulnerable due to climate induced disasters.

She said the regional countries should raise a united voice before the international community to uphold the right to climate financing. She also stressed for addressing the issues of education, malnutrition, gender, food, access to health through collective efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Progress Women From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India to meet next month to discuss wate ..

Pakistan, India to meet next month to discuss water projects

22 minutes ago
 No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt ..

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt to increase gas tariff ahead o ..

58 minutes ago
 Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

1 hour ago
 "Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

2 hours ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

4 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to â€˜men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to â€˜men'

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.