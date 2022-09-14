3rd IPU regional seminar on achieving SDGs concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Third Inter-Parliamentary Union Regional Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Asia Pacific here on Wednesday adopted an outcome document expressing the resolve to find solutions to climate change and implement Sustainable Development Goals.

The outcome document was presented by Convener of the Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam at the concluding session of the two day regional seminar.

The forum stressed that big carbon polluters should take more responsibility for climate change, meet their obligations and do utmost to cut carbon emissions.

The participants expressed solidarity and sympathy with the people affected by floods in Pakistan and hoped the country will be able to recover soon from the calamity.

The forum noted that there is an urgent need to accelerate progress and address existing problems including climate change by adopting coherent strategies.

Parliaments can drive significant change towards achieving sustainable development by translating the SDGS into enforceable laws.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima stressed for inclusion of youth, women and marginalized segments of the society in dialogue to achieve sustainable development goals. She said Asia Pacific region is the lowest contributor to carbon emissions but its countries like Pakistan are the most vulnerable due to climate induced disasters.

She said the regional countries should raise a united voice before the international community to uphold the right to climate financing. She also stressed for addressing the issues of education, malnutrition, gender, food, access to health through collective efforts.