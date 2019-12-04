UrduPoint.com
3rd Maritime Security Workshop 2019 Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019) Pakistan Navy is organizing the3rdMaritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-19) on the theme ‘Blue Economic Potentials’at Pakistan Navy War Collage, Lahore from 04-12 December 19. This national level workshop is aimed at underscoringthe significance of maritime sector,creating awareness on dynamics of blue economy & maritime security andtapping blue economic potentials of Pakistan.

Dignitaries from various walks of life including Parliamentarians, Policy Makers, Bureaucrats, Intelligentsia, Business Entrepreneurs, Academia and Media personalities are attending the MARSEW-19. The workshop brings together diverse and candid opinions on adoption of an integrated policy approach for development of maritime sector in the country.

Spreading over nine days and in two phases, the workshop will entail on-campus activities; wherein prominent speakers, scholars and academia will dilate upon security dynamics in Indian Ocean Region, challenges & opportunities in Pakistan's maritime sector, blue economic potentials and importance of Gwadar Port in CPEC.

The participants of MARSEW-19will be afforded opportunity to visit Naval Headquarters Islamabad, Creek areas in Sindh, Coastal belt of Balochistanincluding Gwadar Port, Jinnah Naval Base Ormara and important organizations of maritime sector including Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS & EW)and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

An orientation sea trip onboard Pakistan Navy ships is also scheduled for better familiarization of Pakistan Navy’s areas of operation. The participants will also undertake collaborative effort in maritime policy makingexercises and discussions on the contemporary maritime issues.

During the opening session of MARSEW-19, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiquewhile welcoming all guests/ participants, highlighted various workshop activities and importance much needed development in maritime sector. He also urged participants to avail this opportunity to reflect on geo-strategic environment, understand challenges and opportunities while exploring ways and means to help exploit maritime potential of Pakistan.

Maritime Security Workshop is being held annually since 2017 and will further aid in cultivating the maritime consciousness in national landscape for our national policy and decision makers.

