3rd National CERTs Challange Starts At Emergency Services Academy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:55 PM

The 3rd National Challenge for Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) Volunteers started at the Emergency Services Academy, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The 3rd National Challenge for Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) Volunteers started at the Emergency Services Academy, here on Monday.

The initiative is aimed at improving professional emergency response capacity of CERTs and developing resilient communities in Punjab. This unique activity was started for the first time in 2017 to improve operational capacity, disaster emergency response skills and coordination amongst teams at local level.

A total of 39 teams from all over Pakistan are participating in the challenge.

Ms Deeba Shahnaz, head Community Safety and Information, said that in the three-day challenge, senior officers of Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services academy would assess, analyse and evaluate Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) skills of all participating teams under the supervision of Exercise Controller Muhammad Ahsan.

She said Community Emergency Response Teams from Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Okara, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Narowal, Hafizabad, TT Singh, Kasur, Sialkot Warden, University of Lahore and Agha Khan Agency for Humanitarian (AGAH) participated on the first day. Teams of remaining districts of Punjab will participate on the second and third day of the programme.

The competition would conclude on December 4.

