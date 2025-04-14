Open Menu

3rd Pak-Morocco Joint Bilateral Military Exercise – 2025 Kicks Off

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The 3rd Pak- Morocco Joint Bilateral Military Exercise–2025 between the Armies of Pakistan and Morocco kicked off in Counter Terrorism domain at Special Operations school, Cherat on Monday.

Commandant Special Operation School, Cherat was Chief Guest at the opening ceremony, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Special Services Group of Pak Army and Special Forces of Moroccan Army are participating in the Exercise. The Exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training and harnessing historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.

Participating troops are looking forward to benefit from mutual expertise/experience.

