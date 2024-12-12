3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC Expresses Satisfaction Over Current Bilateral Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:13 PM
The 3rd session of Pakistan-Belgium Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held here on Thursday where both sides expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of bilateral relations
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The 3rd session of Pakistan-Belgium Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held here on Thursday where both sides expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of bilateral relations
Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistan side, and Director General for Bilateral Affairs, Ambassador Jeroen Cooreman, led the Belgian side, a Foreign Office news release said.
The two sides comprehensively reviewed cooperation, including political relations, trade and investment, academic and cultural exchanges, consular matters, and collaboration in science and technology.
Pakistan-Belgium partnership in multilateral fora and regional platforms was also discussed.
The two sides emphasized the importance of timely consultations to advance their shared bilateral agenda.
Recent Stories
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National ..
In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise
Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine
ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time
District admin’s digital reforms in final stages
Macron says Kyiv, EU interests must be focus in 'path' out of Ukraine war
Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spen ..
Nine migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: judiciary
BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom ann ..
3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties
Dialogue best option for resolving political issues: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ay ..9 minutes ago
-
District admin’s digital reforms in final stages2 minutes ago
-
BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom anniversary20 minutes ago
-
3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties2 minutes ago
-
Dialogue best option for resolving political issues: Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
Civil Hospital Quetta receives donation of medical tools on request of ministers20 minutes ago
-
Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif Hospital4 hours ago
-
LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours4 hours ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters4 hours ago
-
Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become law, asks govt to notify it4 hours ago
-
PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniversary4 hours ago
-
CM Bugti appraises BEEF's CEO performance, announce Certificate of Excellence4 hours ago