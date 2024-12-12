Open Menu

3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC Expresses Satisfaction Over Current Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:13 PM

3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties

The 3rd session of Pakistan-Belgium Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held here on Thursday where both sides expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of bilateral relations

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The 3rd session of Pakistan-Belgium Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held here on Thursday where both sides expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of bilateral relations

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistan side, and Director General for Bilateral Affairs, Ambassador Jeroen Cooreman, led the Belgian side, a Foreign Office news release said.

The two sides comprehensively reviewed cooperation, including political relations, trade and investment, academic and cultural exchanges, consular matters, and collaboration in science and technology.

Pakistan-Belgium partnership in multilateral fora and regional platforms was also discussed.

The two sides emphasized the importance of timely consultations to advance their shared bilateral agenda.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Technology Europe

Recent Stories

Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lie ..

Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National ..

9 minutes ago
 In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests sti ..

In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise

11 minutes ago
 Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers ..

Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losin ..

ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'

7 minutes ago
 Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the yea ..

Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

11 minutes ago
 District admin’s digital reforms in final stages

District admin’s digital reforms in final stages

2 minutes ago
Macron says Kyiv, EU interests must be focus in 'p ..

Macron says Kyiv, EU interests must be focus in 'path' out of Ukraine war

2 minutes ago
 Students and faculty members of various educationa ..

Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spen ..

48 minutes ago
 Nine migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: judic ..

Nine migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: judiciary

2 minutes ago
 BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to obs ..

BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom ann ..

20 minutes ago
 3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction ov ..

3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 Dialogue best option for resolving political issue ..

Dialogue best option for resolving political issues: Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan