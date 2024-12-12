3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties

The 3rd session of Pakistan-Belgium Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held here on Thursday where both sides expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of bilateral relations

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistan side, and Director General for Bilateral Affairs, Ambassador Jeroen Cooreman, led the Belgian side, a Foreign Office news release said.

The two sides comprehensively reviewed cooperation, including political relations, trade and investment, academic and cultural exchanges, consular matters, and collaboration in science and technology.

Pakistan-Belgium partnership in multilateral fora and regional platforms was also discussed.

The two sides emphasized the importance of timely consultations to advance their shared bilateral agenda.