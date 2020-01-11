3rd Pakistan Paper, Stationery & Education Expo-2020 begins

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the two-day 3rd Pakistan Paper, Stationery & Education Expo-2020 here at Expo Centre on Saturday

After inaugurating the expo organized by All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association (APPMA), he also visited various stalls there and expressed keen interest in the locally manufactured paper products.

Later, talking to the media, Mian Aslam Iqbal said, it was a good omen that such a beautiful expo had been arranged here which would definitely help promote packages industry in the province.

The Minister said that incentives were also being ensured to the industry so as to enhance country's exports and minimize imports. He mentioned that pakistan stock exchange (psx) was now experiencing its highest-ever level, which proved that fact that investors' confidence for investing in Pakistan had been restored. Similarly, Pak rupee was also stabilizing and it would further strengthen in the days to come.

To a question, he said the PTI government was focused on documentation of the economy, adding that high tax revenues could ensure provision of maximum relief to the people and it was possible only when everyone becomes filer.

Taxation system of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was also being automated that would definitely help eliminate corruption.

About price-hike, he said, through collective efforts the prices of essential items were now stabilizing, asserting that fluctuation in Ghee prices was due to increase in price of palm oil being imported from Malaysia, in the international market. To this end, he added, the government was taking measures for enhancing production of palm oil at local level.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Prime Minister had also announced Rs 6 billion package to provide relief to common man through utility stores. The Punjab government also finalized 'Ration Card Scheme' that would be launched soon and it would facilitate common man to purchase essential items on subsidized rates.

The present government, he said, was also initiating reforms in various sectors in an effort to minimize people's difficulties, claiming that year 2020 would bring prosperity to people with strengthening of country's economy.