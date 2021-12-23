3rd party evaluation teams declare anti-polio drive 98 per cent successful; DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that third party evaluation teams had declared the recent Rawalpindi district anti-polio campaign 98% successful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that third party evaluation teams had declared the recent Rawalpindi district anti-polio campaign 98% successful.

Presiding over a meeting to review the results of the anti-polio drive, which continued from December 13 to17, he appreciated the performance of the District Health Authority for accomplishing the task of the campaign.

Muhammad Ali informed that parents of only eight children had refused to vaccinate their children below five years of age during the campaign, while four children could not get the vaccine due to medical reasons.

He said FIRs were registered against two parents for refusing the drops.

The DC said that no polio virus had been detected in the environmental samples of Rawalpindi, which was a welcome step and a proof of successful campaign.

He asked the health department officials to continue their efforts to make the Rawalpindi free of poliovirus, adding it was satisfied that no case of polio or virus samples had been tested positive for the last three consecutive years.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr Faiza Kanwal, Dr Ehsan Ghani, Dr Waqar, in Incharge of anti-polio drive Muhammad islam and other concerned officials.