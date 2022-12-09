UrduPoint.com

3rd Phase Of Drug-free Peshawar Drive From Dec 19; Action Warned Against Families Of Drug Addicts

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The third phase of drug-free Peshawar drive would start from December 19 after which the provincial capital would become totally free from drug addicts, said Commissioner Peshawar Division here on Friday.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office to review the performance of previous phases and arrangements for the third phase of the campaign, the commissioner directed legal action against 120 families of rehabilitated drug addicts of phase one for not taking care of them and they have relapsed into the addiction and shifted to rehabilitation centres.

The meeting was informed that the third phase of drug-free Peshawar campaign would be launched from December 19 under which the entire city would be cleaned from the drug addicts and the public would not see any drug addicts on the streets of Peshawar.

The Commissioner issued necessary guidelines for preparations for the third phase to make the Peshawar city free from drug addicts. The meeting was attended by all administrative officers.

