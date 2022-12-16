UrduPoint.com

3rd Phase Of 'Drug-free Peshawar' To Begin On Dec 19

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

3rd phase of 'Drug-free Peshawar' to begin on Dec 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The third phase of 'Drug-free Peshawar' drive would start from December 19 to make the provincial capital free from all the drug addicts, said Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud here on Friday.

Presiding over a meeting here to review and finalise arrangements for the campaign, he sought daily progress report about the arrest and shifting of the remaining drug addicts in the city to rehabilitation centres.

He said that 470 more recovered addicts would soon be united with their families after completing three-months rehabilitation and treatment process.

He directed the concerned to take affidavits from the families of the recovered addicts that they would fully take care of them and prevent them from indulging in drug addiction again.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan instructed the assistant commissioners to find out the number of drug addicts on the streets of Peshawar within two days.

He further said to create space for the treatment of the maximum number of people at the rehabilitation centres.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Imran Yousafzai, District Office Social Welfare Noor Muhammad Mehsud and administrators of rehabilitation centres.

Related Topics

Peshawar Progress December All From

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

2 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.