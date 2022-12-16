3rd phase of 'Drug-free Peshawar' to begin on Dec 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The third phase of 'Drug-free Peshawar' drive would start from December 19 to make the provincial capital free from all the drug addicts, said Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud here on Friday.

Presiding over a meeting here to review and finalise arrangements for the campaign, he sought daily progress report about the arrest and shifting of the remaining drug addicts in the city to rehabilitation centres.

He said that 470 more recovered addicts would soon be united with their families after completing three-months rehabilitation and treatment process.

He directed the concerned to take affidavits from the families of the recovered addicts that they would fully take care of them and prevent them from indulging in drug addiction again.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan instructed the assistant commissioners to find out the number of drug addicts on the streets of Peshawar within two days.

He further said to create space for the treatment of the maximum number of people at the rehabilitation centres.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Imran Yousafzai, District Office Social Welfare Noor Muhammad Mehsud and administrators of rehabilitation centres.