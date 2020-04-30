3rd phase of financial assistance to lockdown affected people likely from next week

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The third phase of financial assistance disbursement to 2.5 million people affected by lockdown across the province will likely be commenced by next week under Punjab Insaf Imdad programme.

The financial assistance Rs12,000 each will be distributed through existing Ehsaas Kifalat centres.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review arrangements about the programme here on Thursday at Circuit House.

He said Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) would provide lists of affected people.

He said Rs1.70 billion had been distributed among 140, 000 affected people across the district during the first and second phase.

He directed the officials concerned to complete the arrangements for third phase as early as possible and make better arrangements at Kifalat centres for the people and ensure disinfection of the centres.

He directed the provision of drinking water and hand wash facility for the people at the centres.

He also directed to strictly follow the precaution of social distancing and depute rescue and civil defence staff at the centres.