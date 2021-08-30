UrduPoint.com

3rd Phase Of Khidmat Program Initiated In Bahawalnagar

3rd phase of Khidmat Program initiated in Bahawalnagar

BAHWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The third phase of "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per" Program has been started in Bahawalnagar. Under two trees per person drive, record tree planting has started with the help of district administration.One thousand plants were planted in an area of two and a half kilometers.

Officers of district administration, Rescue 1122 personnel, students and citizens also participated in the planting drive.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq said that the government was taking practical steps to make the country green and lush. He said that the Prime Minister's vision of making our country clean and green is very important for our future generations. He said that every citizen should plant two trees in the tree planting drive.

