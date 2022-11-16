3rd Phase of Narcotics Free Peshawar campaign to begin next year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Third phase of Narcotics Free Peshawar campaign will begin from January 15, 2023.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman of the Commission Peshawar Office told that the number of drug addicts admitted to rehabilitation centres in Peshawar had surpassed 1280 and the facilities have no more space for others.

The spokesman has urged the people to contact the Control Room's telephone No.091-9214029 for admission of drug addicts for rehabilitation.