3rd Phase of the COVID-19 RED vaccination drive kicks off

The 3rd Phase of the Reach Every Door(RED)drive kicked off Tuesday to vaccinate every district resident against the fatal coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq inaugurated the drive at District Health Authority Office Khayaban-e-Sirsyed and said that the purpose of launching the campaign was to provide the vaccination facility at the people's doorsteps.

He said that the vaccine was mandatory for those above 12 years of age and safe for pregnant and other disease affected people.

The DC said that a comprehensive plan had been devised to achieve the goals of the 3rd 'Red' Corona Vaccination Campaign, while 1556 teams were visiting go door to door to persuade the citizens of corona vaccination.

He informed that 256 fixed centres have also been set up while 45,000 people would be vaccinated daily.

Tahir added that the drive would continue till February 15 in 210 Union Councils of the Rawalpindi district, while the set target to cover around 600,000 people would be achieved during the drive.

The DC urged the residents to come forward and vaccinate themselves at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to prevent the fatal disease.

"By applying booster shots, using masks and maintaining social distance, we can overcome this deadly virus," he added.

