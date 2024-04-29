3rd Polio Drive Of 2024 Starts
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 07:03 PM
A week-long anti-polio drive has started in the provincial capital on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A week-long anti-polio drive has started in the provincial capital on Monday.
Over 2.2 million children under five year of age will be vaccinated against polio during the third drive of current year from April 29 to 5 May.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider chaired the planning review meeting of the drive in which Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro presented detailed briefing on the ongoing polio eradication drive. He briefed that in the polio campaign, 274 UCMOs, 1175 area in charges, 5820 mobile teams, and 371 fixed teams will perform duties.
The deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioners, district officers and field teams to ensure 100 percent coverage of assigned target.
She directed the district health officers to work according to the micro-plan. Those involved in fake entries on the dashboard should not be spared in any case, she warned.
Polio vaccine is extremely important for the safe future of children, she said and added that every member of society should play a key role in ensuring the safe future of children. Parents should ensure that their children receive two drops of polio vaccine, she appealed and suggested that parents and teachers should also be made part of the special anti-polio campaign.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioners, C.O Health, DDHO, and all officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo
Two bootleggers held with imported wine
Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures
POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model
Punjab University (PU) holds seminar
Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ranked 51st in veterinary science
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Walk for children rights12 minutes ago
-
Two bootleggers held with imported wine12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures12 minutes ago
-
POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power12 minutes ago
-
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term package: Secy15 minutes ago
-
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur15 minutes ago
-
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model15 minutes ago
-
Punjab University (PU) holds seminar14 minutes ago
-
Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO15 minutes ago
-
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ranked 51st in veterinary science15 minutes ago
-
EPD seals 170brick kilns, registers 169 FIRs in 15 days15 minutes ago
-
WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon21 minutes ago