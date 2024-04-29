Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 07:03 PM

3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A week-long anti-polio drive has started in the provincial capital on Monday.

Over 2.2 million children under five year of age will be vaccinated against polio during the third drive of current year from April 29 to 5 May.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider chaired the planning review meeting of the drive in which Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro presented detailed briefing on the ongoing polio eradication drive. He briefed that in the polio campaign, 274 UCMOs, 1175 area in charges, 5820 mobile teams, and 371 fixed teams will perform duties.

The deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioners, district officers and field teams to ensure 100 percent coverage of assigned target.

She directed the district health officers to work according to the micro-plan. Those involved in fake entries on the dashboard should not be spared in any case, she warned.

Polio vaccine is extremely important for the safe future of children, she said and added that every member of society should play a key role in ensuring the safe future of children. Parents should ensure that their children receive two drops of polio vaccine, she appealed and suggested that parents and teachers should also be made part of the special anti-polio campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioners, C.O Health, DDHO, and all officers attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan