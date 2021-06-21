3rd research productivity award ceremony held at GCWUF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, Government College Women University, Faisalabad, endeavors to make research a top priority for sustainable economic growth.

In this regard, the 3rd research productivity award ceremony 2020-21 was organised by the ORIC at Jinnah auditorium here on Monday.

Prof Dr Suleman Tahir, Vice Chancellor of Khwaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan chaired the ceremony as chief guest while Prof Dr. Noreen Aziz Qureshi, Ex-Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University Faisalabad, chaired the ceremony as guest of honour.

Vice Chancellor, GCWUF, Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq highlighted the ongoing research projects in GCWUF, which include 3 TDF projects, 2 Pak-USAID, 2 PARB projects, and 11 NRPU Projects, along with 65 SRGP projects.

She commended the faculty for their efforts in uplifting the university in the field of research and encouraged the development of entrepreneurial and innovative research culture in GCWUF.

The Research Productivity Award (RPA) was awarded to 50 researchers on their innovative research for publications in the year-2020.

The recipients included faculty members from the Departments of Chemistry (11), Biochemistry (2), business Administration (2), Arabic (2), Applied Psychology (4), Botany (6), Physics (1), food Science and Technology (2), urdu (2), Zoology (2), Commerce (2), Health & Physical Education (2), Islamic Studies (2), Sociology (1), Public Administration (1), Education (1), English (5) and Mathematics (2).

While addressing the audience, VC Prof Dr Suleman Tahir stressed the need to promote research culture in educational institutions.

He emphasized the dire need to make our education system student-centered so that objective based education may produce active, functional, and productive individuals in society.

He lauded the achievements of the University, especially the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and the faculty of GCWUF.

Later, certificates along with cheques of cash prizes were presented to the faculty members of GCWUF.