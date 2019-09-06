UrduPoint.com
3rd Round Of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan FMs' Dialogue To Be Held On Saturday

The 3rd round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral foreign ministers' dialogue will be held on Saturday under the Chairmanship of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The 3rd round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral foreign ministers' dialogue will be held on Saturday under the Chairmanship of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China,Wang Yi, and Foreign Minister of Afghanistan,Salahuddin Rabbani, will lead their respective delegations, a Foreign Minister statement issued here said.� The agenda of the dialogue focuses on political relations and the peace process, security cooperation and counter terrorism, and development cooperation and connectivity.

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue was established in 2017 as a means of trilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest and with a particular focus on cooperation in economic development and peace and security.

The first meeting of the Dialogue was held in Beijing in 2017 and the second in Kabul in December 2018. The Dialogue provides an opportunity to illustrate the joint efforts made by the three countries on political cooperation and facilitating Afghan peace and reconciliation process since the last round.

Pakistan attaches highest importance to the Dialogue as a part of political trust building, development and cooperation and connectivity leading to greater understanding on issues of common concern.

