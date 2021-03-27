3rd wave of corona increasing rapidly in KP, Taimur Saleem Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Saturday said that the third wave of coronavirus is increasing rapidly across the province and appealed to the people to comply with SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He said this in a media briefing here with Special Assistant for Information Kamran Bangash also accompanied with him. He said, the third wave of Corona is increasing rapidly and appealed to the people to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government so that to bring down the positive rates besides deal with the pressure coming in on health workers and hospitals.

The number of positive cases today is 11.9% which is higher than the previous waves, Taimur Saleem Jhagra informed. He said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa daily test capacity has reached nearly 7,000 which is more than Punjab and Sindh provinces, "If the same proportion increases, it will be difficult to manage the health system, '' says Taimur Saleem warned the general public through his media briefing and urged upon them to adopt and follow the SOPs so that they could deal with the present situation accordingly.

Pressure on hospitals in certain districts is slowly increasing and the Hospitals currently use 259 high-density beds, 523 high-dependence beds, 105 ICU beds and 44 ventilators, Taimur Jhagra informed.

He said 150 more beds to be added in Peshawar, Mardan and Swat from next week and expressed the hope that the people would follow the government instructions, specially avoiding visits unnecessarily to bazaars, parks and attending wedding ceremonies.

With the cooperation of the people and the business community the KP government had successfully fought the first and second waves, Bangash said. He urged upon the people and business community to cooperate in the third wave of corona and the govt have to drive the wheel of economy and also have to compete with Corona. Kamran Bangash also appealed to the people to strictly ensure implementation of SOPs.