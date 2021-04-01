UrduPoint.com
3rd Wave Of COVID-19 Too Lethal: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:50 PM

3rd wave of COVID-19 too lethal: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman of Prime Minister's Task force on Science and Technology Dr Atta-ur-Rehman on Thursday said the third wave of COVID-19 was too lethal so everyone must be adopted all standard operating procedures (SOPs) with completely manner.

Talking to ptv, he said the people should follow precautionary measures issued by the government to control the deadly virus.

The chairman said the national economy was not allowing to complete lockdown all over the country because poor and daily wagers would die with hunger and poverty.

He said the government had adopted effective policy during the first and second waves of the pandemic, adding vaccine was not a treatment of the disease but it was protecting from infection of coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he said all vaccines of the deadly virus were made for the adults not for children yet, so following the SOPs against coronavirus was best policy to combat it.

He said the situation regarding the COVID-19 spreading in the country was much better as compared to other countries.

