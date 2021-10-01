UrduPoint.com

4 Accounts' Officers Sacked For Unauthorized Payments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Accountant General (AG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Khan has said that long pending disciplinary cases against accounts employees involved in unauthorized payments have been opened and four employees have been sacked after recovering million of rupees from them.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that disciplinary proceedings against several employees are continue beside referring corruption related cases to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) along with detailed investigation.

He said that open courts were also being held in various districts to redress accounts related grievances of the people. He vowed that no compromise on any kind of corruption in account offices to guarantee the utilization of the public exchequer on the welfare of the people.

The Accountant General said that various reforms have been introduced in accounts offices throughout the province for better service delivery, eradication of corruption and ensuring of transparency and accountability.

He said that the initiatives like one-window facilitation center and reform like complaint readable cell would be extend to other districts of the province. He said that beside conducting visits to various districts, he has also abolished the monopoly of 170 accounts officers posted on the same post for the years .

