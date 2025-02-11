4 Accused Held For Selling Fireworks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Ganjmandi Police, in an operation ahead of the Shab-e-Barat, held four accused for selling fireworks.
A Rawalpindi Police spokesman, in a statement, identified the arrested accused as Noman, Sujawal, Muhammad Taha and Imran.
The fireworks recovered from the accused were 131 firecrackers, 100 string shells, 22 stick firecrackers, 18 pomegranate firecrackers, 11 fire boxes and six other items, he said.
