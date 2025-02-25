Open Menu

4 Accused Held With Over 8 Kg Charas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM

4 accused held with over 8 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday continued the crackdown against drug dealers and arrested four accused with more than 8 kilograms charas.

According to a police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police recovered 4.

8 kg charas from accused Adil, while the Taxila Police nabbed two suspects Zulqarnain and Basit recovering 1.65 kg and 1.1 kg of the contraband item from them respectively.

Similarly, the Ratta Amral Police held accused Usman with 520 grams charas.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 m ..

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..

16 minutes ago

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of U ..

UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee

31 minutes ago
 Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings f ..

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films

31 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral

41 minutes ago
 159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing cal ..

159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai

46 minutes ago
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony ..

Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..

48 minutes ago
 Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge me ..

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan