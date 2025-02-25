4 accused held with over 8 kg charas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday continued the crackdown against drug dealers and arrested four accused with more than 8 kilograms charas.

According to a police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police recovered 4.

8 kg charas from accused Adil, while the Taxila Police nabbed two suspects Zulqarnain and Basit recovering 1.65 kg and 1.1 kg of the contraband item from them respectively.

Similarly, the Ratta Amral Police held accused Usman with 520 grams charas.