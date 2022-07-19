UrduPoint.com

4 Additional Booths Functional At Hakla Toll Plaza Of M-14

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 08:29 PM

4 additional booths functional at Hakla toll plaza of M-14

National Highways Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Tuesday said that four additional booths were made functional at Hakla toll plaza of motorway (M-14) to ensure smooth traffic flow

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Tuesday said that four additional booths were made functional at Hakla toll plaza of motorway (M-14) to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He stated this while briefing the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mufti Asad Mahmood, who was visiting Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway, a portion of CPEC's western route.

NHA Chairman Capt Retd Muhammad Khurram Agha, Beat Commander of Motorway Police Ayyub Khan and other officers welcomed the federal minister at Hakla toll plaza.

The NHA chairman briefed the minister about the implementation over the instructions of the prime minister.

The prime minister had taken notice of traffic rush on the Hakla toll plaza at motorway and directed to increase the number of toll booths at the toll plaza.

The minister will visit till Yarik toll plaza in D.I.Khan via Mianwali, Essakhel, and Daoodkhel. During his visit he would inspect the facilities being provided at the whole route.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Motorway Visit Traffic CPEC Mianwali NHA Mufti

Recent Stories

UK's Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote as race narr ..

UK's Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote as race narrows to three

2 minutes ago
 TikTok removes nearly 12.5 mln videos from Pakista ..

TikTok removes nearly 12.5 mln videos from Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 'Prepare land for peas' cultivation in October'

'Prepare land for peas' cultivation in October'

2 minutes ago
 Awan posted as DD Anti-Corruption Establishment

Awan posted as DD Anti-Corruption Establishment

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Admi ..

Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Administrator East

17 minutes ago
 More monsoon rains predicted in KP from July 20 to ..

More monsoon rains predicted in KP from July 20 to 26

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.