4 additional booths functional at Hakla toll plaza of M-14

National Highways Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Tuesday said that four additional booths were made functional at Hakla toll plaza of motorway (M-14) to ensure smooth traffic flow

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Tuesday said that four additional booths were made functional at Hakla toll plaza of motorway (M-14) to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He stated this while briefing the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mufti Asad Mahmood, who was visiting Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway, a portion of CPEC's western route.

NHA Chairman Capt Retd Muhammad Khurram Agha, Beat Commander of Motorway Police Ayyub Khan and other officers welcomed the federal minister at Hakla toll plaza.

The NHA chairman briefed the minister about the implementation over the instructions of the prime minister.

The prime minister had taken notice of traffic rush on the Hakla toll plaza at motorway and directed to increase the number of toll booths at the toll plaza.

The minister will visit till Yarik toll plaza in D.I.Khan via Mianwali, Essakhel, and Daoodkhel. During his visit he would inspect the facilities being provided at the whole route.