4 Alleged Robbers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 04:08 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Millat Town police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 4 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Faisalabad Dry Port and arrested four alleged robbers identified as Ashfaq, Iftikhar, Usman and Owais and recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Further investigation was underway.

