4 arrested, 3 marriage halls sealed over time violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The district administration arrested four persons in addition to sealing three marriage halls and imposing fine on 14 others on the charge of violation of time limit and the Marriage Act.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that the district administration officials conducted surprise checking of various marriage halls and marquees and found violation of time limit, one dish and the Marriage Act.

Therefore, they sealed premises of three marriage halls and imposed Rs.1.05 million fine on owners and managers of 14 other halls.

They also caught four accused from the spot and handed them over to the police while further action was under progress, he added.