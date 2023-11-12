Open Menu

4 Arrested, 3 Marriage Halls Sealed Over Time Violation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

4 arrested, 3 marriage halls sealed over time violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The district administration arrested four persons in addition to sealing three marriage halls and imposing fine on 14 others on the charge of violation of time limit and the Marriage Act.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that the district administration officials conducted surprise checking of various marriage halls and marquees and found violation of time limit, one dish and the Marriage Act.

Therefore, they sealed premises of three marriage halls and imposed Rs.1.05 million fine on owners and managers of 14 other halls.

They also caught four accused from the spot and handed them over to the police while further action was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Fine Marriage Progress Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

6 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

20 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

20 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

20 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

20 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

20 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

20 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

20 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan