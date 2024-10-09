4 arrested, cases for overpricing essentials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, price Control Magistrates have conducted

inspections at 915 locations, leading to the arrest of four individuals for overpricing fruits,

vegetables, and other essential items.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told the media on Wednesday that four cases had

been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 1 million

have also been imposed for 190 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners were

actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the bidding process in fruit

and vegetable markets was also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative

officers were ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved

prices.

All stalls and shops were being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and

strict action was being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, no leniency would be shown towards

overpricing.

Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief

Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza has intensified efforts to combat smog in Lahore by

launching a crackdown on vehicles without fitness certificates that emit smoke.

Recently, a transit company was penalized, and 20 polluting vehicles were seized.

The DC urged citizens to report such vehicles and participate in smog reduction efforts

by submitting complaints through the Green Punjab App or by calling 1373.

For suggestions, they can also reach out via WhatsApp at 0321 0980980.