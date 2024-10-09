Open Menu

4 Arrested, Cases For Overpricing Essentials

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

4 arrested, cases for overpricing essentials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, price Control Magistrates have conducted

inspections at 915 locations, leading to the arrest of four individuals for overpricing fruits,

vegetables, and other essential items.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told the media on Wednesday that four cases had

been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 1 million

have also been imposed for 190 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners were

actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the bidding process in fruit

and vegetable markets was also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative

officers were ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved

prices.

All stalls and shops were being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and

strict action was being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, no leniency would be shown towards

overpricing.

Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief

Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza has intensified efforts to combat smog in Lahore by

launching a crackdown on vehicles without fitness certificates that emit smoke.

Recently, a transit company was penalized, and 20 polluting vehicles were seized.

The DC urged citizens to report such vehicles and participate in smog reduction efforts

by submitting complaints through the Green Punjab App or by calling 1373.

For suggestions, they can also reach out via WhatsApp at 0321 0980980.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Company Vehicles Sale Price Market Media All WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

46 minutes ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

1 hour ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

1 hour ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

2 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

2 hours ago
realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

3 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

3 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

3 hours ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan