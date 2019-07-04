4 Arrested, Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered In Arifwala
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:23 PM
Police arrested four accused while drugs and illegal weapons were also recovered in a search operation against the anti- social elements in the district here on Thursday
According to police, on a tip off, they raided at a chak no 79 and apprehended four accused besides recovering 103 liters liquor, two revolvers, one pistol of 30 bore and seven rounds from their possession.
Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.