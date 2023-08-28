4 arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The police arrested 4 counterfeiters for allegedly selling fake goods during crackdown in jurisdiction of Ganjmandi here on Monday.

During the operation, the police seized various types of surf, shampoo, soap, nail, leaf, harpic, mortain, wet cream, lotion and dishwashing liquid from their custody.

The arrested accused were identified as Khurshid, Aman Ali, Faisal Iqbal and Imran.

A case was registered after the police received complaint from a private company.

Action was taken against the accused by the CIA team and Ganjmundi police.

SSP Operations Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team said that action would be continued against those who were involved in manufacturing and selling fake items and involved in such malpractices.