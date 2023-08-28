Open Menu

4 Arrested For Allegedly Selling Counterfeit Goods

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

4 arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The police arrested 4 counterfeiters for allegedly selling fake goods during crackdown in jurisdiction of Ganjmandi here on Monday.

During the operation, the police seized various types of surf, shampoo, soap, nail, leaf, harpic, mortain, wet cream, lotion and dishwashing liquid from their custody.

The arrested accused were identified as Khurshid, Aman Ali, Faisal Iqbal and Imran.

A case was registered after the police received complaint from a private company.

Action was taken against the accused by the CIA team and Ganjmundi police.

SSP Operations Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team said that action would be continued against those who were involved in manufacturing and selling fake items and involved in such malpractices.

Related Topics

Police CIA Company Aman Ali From

Recent Stories

Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after bei ..

Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after being released from jail

21 minutes ago
 Pioneering women shaping the future of finance in ..

Pioneering women shaping the future of finance in the UAE

24 minutes ago
 UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian ho ..

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian horses

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

1 hour ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

2 hours ago
SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

2 hours ago
 Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

4 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

4 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan