4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeon at Liaquat University Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested 4 persons after launching a case for assaulting a senior orthopedic surgeon in Liaquat University Hospital here on Friday.

According to the FIR, lodged at market police station on complaint of Dr Nizamuddin Attari, nominating Ismail Narejo, Arif Narejo, Urs Narejoand Riaz Narejom, who were booked under sections 353, 147, 148, 149, 427 and 337 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the doctor, he was visiting patients in the LUH's orthopedic ward when he was attacked by the accused persons.

He alleged the accused manhandled him and hurled abuses besides damaging windows and other belongings of the hospital.

However, the hospital's private security guards and other persons present in the ward grabbed the accused persons and locked them in a room until the police arrived.

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) condemned the incident and demanded punishment under the law for the accused.

The accused persons, meanwhile, told the media that their family member, who had been admitted in the ward for 2 days was not being given proper medical treatment.

They denied that they were the first to attack and blamed the hospital's staff for attacking them first.