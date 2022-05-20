UrduPoint.com

4 Arrested For Assaulting Senior Orthopedic Surgeon At Liaquat University Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 11:23 PM

4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeon at Liaquat University Hospital

The police on Friday arrested 4 persons after launching a case for assaulting a senior orthopedic surgeon in Liaquat University Hospital here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested 4 persons after launching a case for assaulting a senior orthopedic surgeon in Liaquat University Hospital here on Friday.

According to the FIR, lodged at market police station on complaint of Dr Nizamuddin Attari, nominating Ismail Narejo, Arif Narejo, Urs Narejoand Riaz Narejom, who were booked under sections 353, 147, 148, 149, 427 and 337 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the doctor, he was visiting patients in the LUH's orthopedic ward when he was attacked by the accused persons.

He alleged the accused manhandled him and hurled abuses besides damaging windows and other belongings of the hospital.

However, the hospital's private security guards and other persons present in the ward grabbed the accused persons and locked them in a room until the police arrived.

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) condemned the incident and demanded punishment under the law for the accused.

The accused persons, meanwhile, told the media that their family member, who had been admitted in the ward for 2 days was not being given proper medical treatment.

They denied that they were the first to attack and blamed the hospital's staff for attacking them first.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Police Police Station Doctor Young FIR Market Family Media

Recent Stories

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead ov ..

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead over McIlroy

2 minutes ago
 Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

2 minutes ago
 US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Al ..

US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Allies in Weeks Ahead - State De ..

2 minutes ago
 Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

6 minutes ago
 Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for ..

Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for fresh election; Islamabad Marc ..

6 minutes ago
 Additional Chief Secretary inspects secretariat pr ..

Additional Chief Secretary inspects secretariat project

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.