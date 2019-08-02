4 arrested for blackmailing girls on whatsapp in Lahore

(@imziishan)

FIA Cyber Crime Cell has arrested 4 persons who used to blackmail girls on Whatsapp in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) FIA Cyber Crime Cell has arrested 4 persons who used to blackmail girls on Whatsapp in Lahore.According to FIA spokesperson FIA Cyber Crime Cell has arrested 4 persons, who used to blackmail girls through Whatsapp, from different areas in Lahore during their operation.

, The suspects used to blackmail girls through videos and other content via Whatsapp.According to FIA spokesperson the action was taken on the basis of complaints from the parents of girls while the arrested persons included Haris Imran, Talha Zuhar, Fakhruddin and Abdul-Rauf.