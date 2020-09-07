UrduPoint.com
4 Arrested For Gas Decanting

Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

Kalar Syedan police conducted raid and arrested Hassan Mujtaba and recovered 100 liter petrol from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police has arrested Muhammad Mushtaq and Khurrum Bashir while Airport Police nabbed Mazhar Qamri for gas refilling and recovered filling instruments from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol openly in market that could be cause of major accidents and devastation.

More Stories From Pakistan

