4 arrested for hoarding surgical masks in Karachi

The Karachi police have arrested a gang under charges of hoarding of surgical masks in Kharadar and 4 street criminals from a garden

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) The Karachi police have arrested a gang under charges of hoarding of surgical masks in Kharadar and 4 street criminals from a garden.2 persons have died in road mishap near Toll Plaza.The police during raid in the area of Kharadar, arrested 4 suspects on the charges of surgical masks stocking.

According to the police the suspects had hoarded more than 20,000 surgical masks.

The case has been filed against the suspect Faizan, Usman, Naeem and Noman, whereas the investigation is in process,The Garden police during raid arrested 3 street criminals and recovered arms and drugs from them.

The arrested suspects are involved in many street crimes.The car hit a motorcycle near super highway toll plaza in which 2 persons died. According to the police the dead bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem.