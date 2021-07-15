UrduPoint.com
4 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:41 PM

The Kaleke police have arrested four persons -- Haq Nawaz, Khizar Hayat, Sarfraz Ahmad and Nasrullah -- on the charge of possessing illicit arms and ammunition

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Kaleke police have arrested four persons -- Haq Nawaz, Khizar Hayat, Sarfraz Ahmad and Nasrullah -- on the charge of possessing illicit arms and ammunition.

The police recovered three unlicenced rifles, one gun and a large quantity of bullets from them and registered separate cases against them.

