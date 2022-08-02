UrduPoint.com

4 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons

According to a police spokesman, Airport, Saddar Wah and Chontra police held Muhammad Yousaf, Sabir, Abu Bakar and Rasheed on recovery of three 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, a Kalashnikov and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

