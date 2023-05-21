4 arrested for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and cartridges from their possession during an operation here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police held Zohaib and recovered 1 pistol 9mm from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni police nabbed Ikhlaq and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While Dhamyal police recovered 01 rifle 223 bore from Abdul Haq.

Following the operation, City police recovered 200 cartridges from Jawad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal arms.