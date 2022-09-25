4 arrested in crackdown against criminal gangs in DIKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :DIKhan police, in a big breakthrough, have nabbed four members gang during operation against antisocial elements while recovered stolen motorbikes ,cash and pistols from their possession, Dera Ismail Khan police statement said on Sunday .

According to the details, police have arrested four member decoit gang involved in numerous incidents of snatching ,street crimes and robbery at Sheikh Yousaf Adda, Grid Road , Chashma Road, Bannu Road and some other areas of Sadar police station jurisdiction.

After receiving complaints from public circles about the rising crime rate in the city and its close surroundings, the DPO Najmul Hasnain, had formed a special team headed by DSP Hafiz Adnan and SHO Sadar Saleem Khan, to track down the active gangs in the city.

The accused identified as Arshad, Ramzan, Abid and Nadeem residents of Budhani and Kukar village. The police have recovered three motorbikes, cash worth Rs 350,000 and three 30-bore pistols used in the robbery incidents.

During Primary investigation the arrested members of the gang confessed the crimes taking place in different areas. Cases have been registered against the accused with further investigation underway.

The police have recorded successes in several crime cases recently as they are committed to eradicate crime from the society, statement said.