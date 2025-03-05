4 arrested in sector G-9 for regulatory violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area on Wednesday arrested four individuals from a G-9 superstore following citizen complaints about regulatory non-compliance specifically targeting violations related to plastic bag usage and price list display.

According to DC office, the crackdown was prompted by complaints received on the 24/7 helpline established by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad.

The helpline which can be reached at 051-9108084, has been instrumental in addressing citizen grievances.

In a single day, 12 complaints were registered on the helpline, and immediate action was taken.

Citizens were also informed about the feedback and action taken on their complaints through a follow-up call from the authorities.

The arrested individuals were found to be using plastic bags, despite the ban and failing to display price lists as required by law.