Open Menu

4 Arrested In Sector G-9 For Regulatory Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

4 arrested in sector G-9 for regulatory violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area on Wednesday arrested four individuals from a G-9 superstore following citizen complaints about regulatory non-compliance specifically targeting violations related to plastic bag usage and price list display.

According to DC office, the crackdown was prompted by complaints received on the 24/7 helpline established by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad.

The helpline which can be reached at 051-9108084, has been instrumental in addressing citizen grievances.

In a single day, 12 complaints were registered on the helpline, and immediate action was taken.

Citizens were also informed about the feedback and action taken on their complaints through a follow-up call from the authorities.

The arrested individuals were found to be using plastic bags, despite the ban and failing to display price lists as required by law.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

47 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

3 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan