4 Arrested In Sector G-9 For Regulatory Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area on Wednesday arrested four individuals from a G-9 superstore following citizen complaints about regulatory non-compliance specifically targeting violations related to plastic bag usage and price list display.
According to DC office, the crackdown was prompted by complaints received on the 24/7 helpline established by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad.
The helpline which can be reached at 051-9108084, has been instrumental in addressing citizen grievances.
In a single day, 12 complaints were registered on the helpline, and immediate action was taken.
Citizens were also informed about the feedback and action taken on their complaints through a follow-up call from the authorities.
The arrested individuals were found to be using plastic bags, despite the ban and failing to display price lists as required by law.
